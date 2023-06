RF loses 8 times more soldiers than Ukraine in the last week – Defense Ministry

Over the past week, the enemy's losses were eight times higher than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Russian occupation forces are resisting, but at the same time, they are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment.

"The enemy's casualties over the past week were eight times more than ours," said Maliar.

In the last week, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery:

✔️made more than 110 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas,

✔️destroyed 17 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems,

✔️ inflicted damage on 11 control points, which significantly reduced the enemy's ability to impress our aviation and UAVs,

✔️and hit seven enemy ammunition depots.

In addition, hundreds of units of enemy equipment were destroyed, including tanks, helicopters, and artillery systems.

Two enemy helicopters Ka-52 and 1 Mi-24, and 48 of 51 Iranian attacks UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are advancing 1-2 km on the eastern front.

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the AFU have liberated 130 square meters from the occupiers in southern Ukraine.