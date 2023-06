The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated another 720 occupiers yesterday. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost about 224,630 soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2023, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 224,630 (+720);

tanks – 4,030 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 7,806 (+2) units;

artillery systems – 4,034 (+19) units;

MLRS - 624 (+5) units;

air defense equipment - 385 (+2) units;

aircraft - 314 (+0) units;

helicopters - 308 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 3,472 (+12) units;

cruise missiles – 1,259 (+41) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 6,735 (+4) units;

special equipment - 552 (+4) units;

As earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continued to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes, 29 combat clashes occurred during the day.

On June 24, the AFU launched an offensive in several directions in the East at the same time.