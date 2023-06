The process of evacuating local collaborators to Crimea intensified in the occupied territories of the Kherson Region.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that they flee with Russian passports and use their own cars.

"However, employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation carry out filtering measures against each traitor," the General Staff noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions and concentrates its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. The invaders continue to suffer heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. In particular, in the village of Kalanchak, Kherson region, the enemy set up a military hospital on the premises of the central district hospital. There are about 100 Russian servicemen in it.

In addition, the occupiers are actively spreading information about evacuation in the event of a breakthrough by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, in Henichesk, the mobile phones of collaborators receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points.