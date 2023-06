The Russian occupiers continued to concentrate primarily on the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes, 29 combat clashes took place during the day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Over the past day, the enemy conducted a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, nine Kh-22 missiles, two Kalibr sea-based missiles, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and three Shahed drones.

Air defense forces and means shot down 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile, and three Shahed attack drones. Russian terrorists launched X-22 missiles toward the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack, unfortunately, civilians have been killed and injured, including children with moderate injuries, dozens of private residential buildings, civilian farm buildings, and more than 50 private civilian cars have been completely destroyed and damaged.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 53 missile and 15 airstrikes, as well as about 50 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The probability of launching missile and airstrikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Situation on the fronts

On the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Halahanivka, Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Chuikivka, Rudenka, Fotovyzh, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region; as well as Okip, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Pylna, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Bochkove, Budarky, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Berestove. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Vesely. It carried out airstrikes in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by enemy artillery.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Ivanovo district of the Donetsk Region. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka and Sieverne areas of the Donetsk Region. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Umanske, Vesele, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariyinka. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Heorhiyivka, Kurakhove, and Oleksiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Makarivka and shelled the settlements of Katerynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Novoukrayinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations and concentrates its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of about 50 settlements, among them: Novodarivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Orikhiv, and Prymorske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region; Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykilske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Kizomys of the Kherson Region.

The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. At the same time, in order to hide losses, it uses the infrastructure of temporarily captured settlements to provide medical aid to its wounded servicemen. In particular, in the village of Kalanchak, Kherson Region, on the premises of the central district hospital, the enemy set up a military hospital. There are about 100 Russian servicemen in it. In turn, providing medical assistance to the civilian population is prohibited.

Enemy’s losses

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out 18 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and destroyed one enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Also, our defenders destroyed six reconnaissance UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery hit one Strela anti-aircraft missile complex, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, 12 guns in firing positions, and two enemy EW stations.

As earlier reported, on June 24, the AFU conducted an offensive on several axes in the East at the same time.