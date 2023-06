In just one day of the Prigozhin attempted rebellion, the army of the Russian Federation lost six helicopters and one passenger plane.

This follows from Russian Telegram channels.

It is reported that the Wagner fighters shot down:

3 x Mi-8mtpr helicopters

1 x Mi-8 helicopter

1 x Ka-52 helicopter

1 x Mi-35 helicopter

1 x IL-18(22) VZPU plane

While the Wagner fighters were shooting down Russian planes and their pilots, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pretended as if nothing had happened.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, held talks with the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and agreed to stop the movement of mercenaries on the territory of Russia.

Prigozhin "backtracked" and retreated from Moscow.

The armed uprisal of the Wagner PMC led by Yevgeny Prigozhin on the Russian military leadership in Rostov-on-Don will most likely have a significant impact on the war that the Russian Federation is waging in Ukraine.

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced the collapse of the Russian front in Ukraine and called for a fight against Putin.