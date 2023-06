The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to proceed and have already liberated the territories near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region, which were under the occupation of the aggressor state of Russia since 2014.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops Tavria, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Saturday, June 24.

"On the Tavriiskyi Axis, the AFU liberated the territories near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region, which had been under occupation since 2014. The movement of our forces continues," Tarnavskyi said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 21, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported that in the Tavria direction, Russian troops lost almost three companies killed and wounded during the day, and 68 units of military equipment of the occupiers were destroyed and damaged.