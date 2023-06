Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an opposition politician to the regime of the Belarusian dictator, appealed to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, which is currently fighting against the aggressor state, Russia, as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), with a call to expel the occupation army of Russia from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. For his part, the representative of the Regiment announced that the time of liberation from Lukashenko's tyranny was approaching.

The relevant video appeals were published on the YouTube channel of Tsikhanouskaya and the Telegram channel of the Kalinouski Regiment on Saturday, June 24.

Tsikhanouskaya emphasized that Russia will try to draw Belarus into the war against Ukraine and its conflicts. At the same time, the time has come for the Belarusians to expel the Russian occupiers from their land. The ex-candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Belarus said that she turned to Kalinouski Regiment for help.

The commander of Kalinouski Regiment reported that the conditions for the destruction of Lukashenko's dictatorship and the expulsion of the Russian occupation army are fast approaching. The fighters called on Belarusians not to participate in the civil war in Russia but instead to unite for the liberation of Belarus.

"The time is approaching when you can get a choice whether to carry out a criminal order or take an oath of loyalty to the Belarusian people. We have a huge reserve in the territory of Belarus, which includes active military, reservists, and ordinary citizens, who are ready to act and liberate Belarus from dictatorships and occupation. We will need people for decisive action. Get ready to join the self-defense units. Every city, every block, every street. Be ready to control your territory and maintain order. Military personnel, reservists, Belarusians! Wait for our signal. The time of freedom is approaching," the statement said.

