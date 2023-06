The leader of the opposition in Belarus, former candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called on the army of Belarus to expel Russians from the country and close the border with the Russian Federation.

This is stated in her video message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I am appealing to the Belarusian army. Now is the best chance to drive the Russians out of Belarus. We must not allow Belarus to be involved in hostilities in the Russian Federation. We must close the border with Russia," she said.

Tsikhanouskaya also added that she has already created an operational headquarters and will seek international support for the opposition's actions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Belarus declared that it was and remained an ally of Russia, which fully shares the goals and objectives of the Special Military Operation (unleashed by the RF).

The private plane of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Turkiye on June 24 morning. It is worth noting that the day before, the Minsk dictator spoke on the phone with the Kremlin murderer Vladimir Putin.

The Administration of the Russian Federation's President fears that Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner troopers may find themselves not far from Moscow within a few hours, and fighting will begin near the capital.