The events taking place in Russia today are the result of the criminal, military aggression of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"First of all, it is necessary to understand that we are talking about an internal Russian conflict and confrontation, which is a direct consequence of the criminal, military aggression of the Putin regime against Ukraine," Yusov noted.

The representative of Defense Intelligence also noted that the confrontation in the country is a sign of the collapse of the ruling regime in Russia.