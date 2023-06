In Russia's Voronezh, firefighters extinguish a large-scale fire at a local oil depot.

This follows from a statement by the region governor, Alexander Gusev.

He also added that there are no reports of victims yet.

"In Voronezh, the burning fuel tank at the oil depot on Dimitrova Street is being extinguished. More than 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment are working on the spot," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, according to local Russians, an oil depot in Voronezh was attacked by a helicopter, whose one is currently unknown. The fire engulfed the base near Leningradska Street. Thick smoke can be seen in the city.

It is worth noting that some Telegram channels write that the regular troops of the Russian Federation are bombing the city in order to leave the forces of the Wagner PMC without supplies.