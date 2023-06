The private plane of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Turkiye on the morning of June 24. It is worth noting that the day before, the Minsk dictator spoke on the phone with the Kremlin murderer Vladimir Putin.

The two dictators discussed the confrontation between the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Wagner PMC.

This follows from statements by Russian media and the Telegram channel Belarusian Gayun.

The Lukashenko family plane landed in Turkiye at 5 a.m. on June 24. The government business jet EW-301PJ, which took off from Minsk at 00:01, landed in Bodrum, Turkiye, at 5:15 a.m.

The network notes that the plane flies there quite often. In addition to the dictator himself, the business jet is used by his family members.

However, the fact that on the eve of the flight to Turkiye, Lukashenko spoke with Putin on the phone is more revealing. Russian propagandists said that the Kremlin dictator informed Lukashenka about the situation in Russia, in particular about the confrontation between the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Wagner PMC.