The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had a telephone conversation with the President of the aggressor country, Russia, Vladimir Putin.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the President of Kazakhstan, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The events taking place are an internal matter of Russia. Constitutional order and the rule of law are indispensable conditions for maintaining the country's law and order. This is the basis of society's security and its successful development," Tokayev said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Wagner private military company (participating in the war against Ukraine) plans to reach Moscow. At the same time, the ongoing crisis is the most serious challenge to the Russian state in recent times.

Putin called the owner of the private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, a traitor and ordered to neutralize the organizers of the rebellion.