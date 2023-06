The armed uprisal of the Wagner private military company under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin on the Russian military leadership in Rostov-on-Don will most likely have a significant impact on the war that the Russian Federation is waging in Ukraine.

This is stated in the next issue of the analytical report from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts draw attention to the fact that the headquarters of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, the 58th Combined Arms Army, and the command center of the United Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine is located in Rostov, which is currently taking an active part in defensive operations against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

Thus, according to ISW, Rostov-on-Don is a critical command and control center for the Russian military, and any threat to the presence of the Russian Defense Ministry is likely to have consequences for some critical aspects of the war effort.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Saturday, June 24, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that he had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield, and was going to Moscow and that his soldiers had already shot down three Russian helicopters.