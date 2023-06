Owner of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin has publicly refused to submit to Vladimir Putin and to surrender.

Prigozhin announced this in an audio message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"No one is going to surrender at the request of the president of the FSB. We do not want the country to continue living in corruption... When we were told we were at war with Ukraine, we fought, but it turned out that everything was being stolen. And now they are hitting civilians because they can't aim their targets. We are patriots, and those who oppose us are those who gathered around the scum," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Wagner troopers have taken control of all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don (Russia).

It will be recalled that Prigozhin had previously stated that the Russian army had struck the mercenary rear camps. According to him, "many fighters" were killed.

Prigozhin accused Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu of fleeing from Rostov after he ordered an attack on the Wagner fighters. According to Prigozhin, he is supported by ordinary soldiers.