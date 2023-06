The Wagner private military company (participating in the war against Ukraine) plans to reach Moscow, while the ongoing crisis is the most severe challenge to the Russian state in recent times.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain published on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Wagner's units are moving north through the Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly with the goal of reaching Moscow. With very limited evidence of combat between Wagner and Russian security forces, some likely remained passive in meeting Wagner," the message says.

It is noted that in the coming hours, the loyalty of the Russian security forces, especially the Russian National Guard, will be vital in developing the crisis.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the owner of the private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Wagners have taken control of all military facilities in Rostov-on-Don (Russia).

It will be recalled that Prigozhin had previously stated that the Russian army had struck the mercenary rear camps. According to him, "many fighters" were killed.

Prigozhin accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of fleeing from Rostov after he ordered an attack on the Wagnerites. According to Prigozhin, he is supported by ordinary soldiers.