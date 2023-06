Overnight into June 24, Russia fired 51 missiles at Ukraine and launched two Iranian kamikaze drones, Shahed. Air defense destroyed 41 enemy missiles and both drones.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) informs about this on Facebook.

In particular, the operational summary states that on the night of June 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with air-based cruise missiles from Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 bombers, Kalibr sea-based bombers, and Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Ten strategic aviation planes launched 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.

Eight Tu-22M3 long-range bombers struck with 9 Kh-22 missiles from the north, south, and east.

The occupiers launched two Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

From the south, the enemy attacked with two Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131.

As a result of combat operations, all 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile, and two Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down by air defense forces and means.

Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, and mobile fire groups of the Center, South, and East air commands of the AFU Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

Russian terrorists directed Kh-22 missiles toward the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. Local administrations will inform about the consequences and victims.