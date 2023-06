Ukrainian formula for sustainable peace involves launch of Russia's self-destruction – Danilov on Wagner's upr

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, predicts the war's end within the aggressor country of Russia.

He announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine's formula for sustainable peace involves entering the borders in 1991 and starting the process of Russia's self-destruction. As the war began, it will end - inside the Russian Federation," wrote Danilov.

He did not provide other details.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Prigozhin accused the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of a missile attack on the Wagner base.

After Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner, made a statement about the missile attack on the Wagner base by the Russian Armed Forces, an audio message "from the council of commanders of the Wagner" appeared on Prigozhin's channels on Friday evening.

Earlier, the Presidential Office of Ukraine said that the activity of the owner of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, could lead to turmoil and a coup within Russia.