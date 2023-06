Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian army of occupation has already lost 223,900 people killed. The invaders have also lost thousands of pieces of military equipment. Only yesterday, June 23, Ukrainian servicemen "demilitarized" about 580 occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

During the day, seven tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, and 30 artillery systems were destroyed. The total losses of the enemy are 4,024 tanks, 7,804 armored combat vehicles, and 4,015 artillery systems. Russian terrorists have also lost 619 units of multiple rocket launchers and 383 air defense systems since the beginning of the war.

The total losses of the Russians increased to 314 aircraft, 308 helicopters, and 3,460 UAVs.

Since the beginning of the war, air defense forces have destroyed 1,228 Russian cruise missiles. In addition, during the war, the Armed Forces sunk 18 Russian ships and boats and disposed of 6,731 units of automobile equipment, tank trucks, and 548 special equipment.