In the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, at least 4 officers of the occupiers who settled in the house of the townspeople in evacuation near the Mariupol seaport were eliminated.

This was reported by the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, with reference to Mariupol.Sprotyv.

"Good morning! Mariupol is in touch! The Mariupol Resistance reports on the liquidation of at least 4 officers of the occupiers who settled in a private house of Mariupol residents in evacuation in the Prymorskyi district near the Mariupol seaport. Friday begins with good news," he wrote.

Andriushchenko also published a video of a house on fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia are conducting checks on children in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region to see if they have anything to do with the partisan movement and cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, residents of Mariupol filmed a short video of how the occupiers are trying to free the railway tracks near the station and the port.

This was done to clear the way for trains with Russian ammunition.

Meanwhile, in occupied Mariupol, the Russians completely destroyed the "Amazing Stairway to Heaven" mural along with the stairs and left a wasteland in its place.