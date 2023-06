All military commissars in Ukraine will be inspected because of Odesa millionaire Borysov - Arakhamia

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, initiates an appeal to law enforcement agencies to conduct inspections of the military commissars of all regions. Arakhamia wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Friday, June 23.

According to him, the corresponding decision was made after reviewing the media investigation regarding Yevhen Borysov, the head of the Odesa Military Commissariat, who together with his family turned out to be the owner of cars and houses in Spain worth millions of dollars.

"I watched Mykhailo Tkach's investigation into the military commissar. I was simply speechless. As a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, I will initiate consideration of this case and its detailed coverage in the mass media. I am preparing an appeal to law enforcement agencies and am taking the course of the investigation under personal MP’s control.

At the same time, I am initiating an appeal to the authorized bodies to conduct similar inspections of the military commissars of all regions. Simply shocked by the cynicism of what is happening," Arakhamia wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, former Member of Parliament Ihor Mosiychuk reported that Yevhen Borysov, the military commissar of the Odesa Region, uses a premium car, which he allegedly imported under the guise of humanitarian aid. Also, the mother of the military commissar has a villa in Spain worth almost EUR 4 million.

In May, law enforcement agencies became interested in the lifestyle and fortune of Yevhen Borysov, the chief military commissar of Odesa.

On May 3, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings regarding the facts of abuse by the head of the Odesa Military Commissariat during the conscription of conscripts.