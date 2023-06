The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stopped the offensive of the Russian occupation army on the Kupiyansk and Lyman Axes.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram.

"On the Kupiyansk and Lyman Axes, our defense forces stopped the enemy's offensive," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military conducted both offensive and defensive operations in the east. The advancement of AFU units continues in the south of the country - they manage to advance and achieve partial success.

Before that, it was reported that in the east, the AFU continued to hold back the large-scale offensive of Russian troops on the Lyman and Bakhmut Axes. Particularly heavy fighting continued on the Lyman Axis in the Yampolivka and Serebrianske Forestry districts of the Donetsk Region.

So, the Ministry of Defense indicated that the offensive in the south continues on several axes, and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is on the defensive, namely: Kupiyansk and Lyman.