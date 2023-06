The shareholders of the company Sukha Balka (Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), which extracts ore underground, intend to consider the payment of UAH 1.005 billion in dividends from the retained earnings of 2008, 2010, and 2011.

This follows from a statement by the draft decision on the agenda of the general meeting of the company's shareholders, scheduled for July 10, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, part of the company's net profit for 2008 in the amount of UAH 201 million, part of the net profit for 2010 in the amount of UAH 192.6 million, and part of the net profit for 2011 in the amount of UAH 611.3 million are to be used for the payment of dividends.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Sukha Balka mine includes the Yuvileina and Frunze ore mines.

In 2017, the mining and metallurgical group Evraz Group, the largest shareholder of which is Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, sold Sukha Balka to Berklemond Investments (Cyprus), which is part of the Development Construction Holding (DCH) group, for USD 110 million.

DCH Group is owned by businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi.