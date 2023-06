AFU down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Donetsk Region

Overnight into June 23, Ukrainian fighters destroyed another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

"I thank everyone for the combat work tonight. I also thank our anti-aircraft fighters for another shot down "alligator" in the Donetsk Region this morning! Together - to victory," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at around 11 p.m., June 19, a Ka-52 attack helicopter was destroyed by a unit of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces on the Donetsk Axis.

In addition, on June 18, the AFU eliminated another enemy helicopter. It caused occupiers a loss of over USD 15 million.

Also, on June 16, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed another Ka-52 enemy helicopter on the Donetsk Axis.

On June 12, it was reported that the AFU destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

And on June 5, the AFU successfully destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on the Shakhtarsk Axis.