Estonia announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

On Thursday, June 22, the Estonian government decided to provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia announced this, European Pravda reports.

In particular, the Estonian government supported Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to transfer another field hospital together with Iceland to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the package will include equipment for paramedics and sappers, as well as means to combat drones.

The field hospital will be transferred from the reserves of the Defense Forces, and Iceland will finance its restoration at a cost of EUR 7.8 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Estonia has developed a legal decision on the use of assets of the Russian Federation in support of Ukraine.

In addition, Estonia will transfer equipment to Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. These are pumps, absorbent material, boats, wetsuits, waterproof rubber pants and cork vests.

In total, equipment will be sent for almost EUR 457,000.

