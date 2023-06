Water has already receded from 32 settlements in the region. On the right bank of the Dnieper, only Kherson, Novohriednievo and Blahodativka remain submerged. This was reported at the headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Explosives experts examined almost 420 hectares of territories where explosive objects could have fallen due to flooding.

Yesterday, the power industry restored the operation of 2 transformer substations in Kherson and connected 432 consumers to the network. Mykilske, the last settlement on the right bank that was cut off due to flooding, also recovered. Work to restore energy supply in the region continues.

In the village of Inhulets it was managed to restore the centralized water supply, specialists flushed the network and sent water samples from it to the laboratory. Until it is confirmed that the water is safe, it can only be used for technical purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, satellite images of the Kakhovka Reservoir before and after the Russian occupation army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP in the Kherson Region were published online.

Two weeks after the incident, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped below the level at which water can be taken from it.