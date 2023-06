A gas explosion in Kyiv destroyed the apartment of the famous Ukrainian football commentator and journalist Roberto Morales.

Tatotake Telegram channel hosted by Morales has informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My house, apartment is gone," the post said, citing Morales.

It notes that the host's family needs urgent help, since at night at 33 Malyshka Street in Kyiv there was an explosion of gas, from which "Roberto Morales's apartment was blown apart - the floor completely failed in two rooms."

The family of Roberto (who now serves in the Armed Forces) is alive, but two of its three members were injured - fortunately, not very heavily.

Leo the cat is also injured.

Until 2005, Roberto Morales held Chilean citizenship. He worked on Novyi Kanal, Inter, Megasport (Frankly About Football together with Ihor Tsyhanyk). From 2010 to 2019, he worked on the Football channel. Subsequently, he moved to work at the Megogo video service.

He is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers fired at the house of TV presenter Ihor Kondratiuk in the Kyiv Region on March 14, 2022.

Kateryna Usyk, the wife of Ukrainian boxer, world super-heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, published photos of a house in Vorzel, Kyiv Region, which was under Russian occupation.