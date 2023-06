The European Union will introduce sanctions against the northern branch of the main oil pipeline Druzhba, which runs from Russia through Belarus to Poland and Germany.

This is announced by Polish Radio with reference to Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Ambassador, the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation has been agreed upon, and the procedures must be completed by Friday, when the sanctions will come into force with publication in the official journal.

This package is primarily focused on combating previously introduced restrictions and eliminating vulnerabilities.

The Ambassador said that among the persons and companies blacklisted by the EU are persons responsible for kidnapping Ukrainian children and sending them for forced adoption to Russia.

In addition, Poland's proposal to impose sanctions on the northern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline was taken into account.

Polish requirements regarding the sealing of land transport by banning the entry of Russian trailers and trucks are also taken into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June, Ukraine has increased the tariff for transporting Russian oil through its territory through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline by 25% or EUR 3.4 per ton to EUR 17 per ton.