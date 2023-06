In June 2023, Ukraine completed the accession process and became the 43rd member state of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Bank's cooperation with Ukraine is one of the objectives of the CEB’s Strategic Framework 2023-2027.

Key areas of cooperation will focus on ensuring the priority needs of Ukraine in the field of health care and conducting state housing policy, including providing housing for citizens of Ukraine.

Ukraine's acquisition of CEB membership comes less than a year after the country formally applied for membership in June 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of Europe Development Bank is a multilateral financial institution that has an exclusively social focus.

The CEB was established in 1956 to address European issues related to the socio-directed reintegration of refugees, displaced persons and migrants.