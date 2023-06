The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People faction), believes that it is impossible to hold elections during the war.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"There is no reason to say that elections can take place. I treat this as some of someone's fantasies and nothing more," he commented on the possibility of holding elections.

In his opinion, even having abolished martial law, it is impossible to hold elections within a very short period of time in principle due to the long duration of the necessary procedures for the electoral process.

Venislavskyi is sure that it is also impossible to ensure the security of the electoral process in principle due to the possibility of shelling by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk opposes holding elections to parliament during the war.

Sources from various political camps believe that next spring or early summer, the holding of parliamentary elections in Ukraine is quite real.