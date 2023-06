NACB wants to fight corruption with AI and neural networks technologies - Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) plans to introduce artificial intelligence technologies and neural networks in the work of the bureau.

The NACB director Semen Kryvonos stated this in a interview to Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have other plans for digitalization. This is the introduction of artificial intelligence technology, neural networks and analytical tools in the work of the bureau. This technology is able to analyze huge amounts of data, highlight individual elements and suspicious actions. The system allows you to track and build relationships in real time based on the analysis of traffic, authorization, registration. It recognizes the face, transcribes audio into text. It is also self-learning," said Kryvonos.

According to him, now the NACB is negotiating with one company that owns such an analytical product, and is conducting project work.

Kryvonos noted that this AI technology will not replace the work of the NACB analysts, because a person will always do part of the work.

A NACB analyst will be the one who will teach this system, ask the program the right questions: find it, search here.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB proposes a phased increase in the staffing of the bureau from 2024.

The Digital Transformation Ministry is testing ChatGPT for use in Diia.