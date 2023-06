Collaborators in Henichesk begin to receive SMSes with the coordinates of evacuation points – General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Henichesk, Kherson Region, collaborators began to receive messages with instructions and coordinates of evacuation points.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

"The Russian occupiers are actively spreading information about evacuation in the event of a breakthrough by the AFU. For example, in Henichesk, mobile phones of collaborators receive SMSes with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points, which in turn causes panic," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in particular the cooler. If it is blown up, there is a high probability of 'significant problems.'

Meanwhile, on June 18, explosions rang out in the village of Rykove (formerly Partyzany) in the Henichesk District of the Kherson Region, and it was reported that a large stockpile of ammunition belonging to the occupiers was destroyed.

Before that, on June 9, explosions rang out near the village of Shchaslyvtseve on the Arbatska Spit (Henichesk District). It is claimed that the Express recreation house with Russian invaders was hit.

Planet Labs satellite images recorded the results of the strikes by the AFU on the Express recreation house and the Chalet Termal hotel in the occupied village of Shchaslyvtseve.