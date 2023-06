During the 46th week of operation of the ‘grain corridor’ (from June 12 to 18), 438,100 tons of agricultural products were exported through the seaports of the Odesa Region, which is 33% less than a week ago.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The number of ships loaded this week was nine, which is four ships less than the previous week. These vessels are loaded, but they have not yet passed the necessary inspection to continue moving on to customers and are waiting for it. Next week is expected to be even worse, because only five ships passed the entrance inspection last week," the message says.

Corn (80% of exports during this period), wheat (7%), and sunflower cake (7%) were mostly exported through the ‘grain corridor’ last week.

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Asia (China and Turkiye) and Europe (Spain, Italy, France).

A total of 32 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the ‘grain corridor’ (from August 1, 2022, to June 18, 2023).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the ‘grain agreement’ has been unblocked, and it will continue to operate until July 18.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.