One of the priorities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is now primarily the "artillery exsanguination" of Russian troops.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov has written this on Facebook.

"One of the priorities of the DFU (Defense Forces of Ukraine - Ed.) at this time is primarily the "artillery exsanguination" of the Russian occupation forces, the maximum destruction of artillery and other fire defeat systems and their calculations for clearing the theater of hostilities for the DFU operations," Danilov wrote.

The priority is also the destruction of Russian control points, ammunition depots, fuel, food, supply routes.

The NSDC Secretary stressed that such work is performed perfectly by Ukrainian defenders. According to him, the indicators of destruction of enemy equipment have reached almost the maximum indicators since the outbreak of war.

Recall that earlier Danilov said that there are no deviations from the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, everything follows the developed and adopted plan.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military is successful in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.