The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov commented on the fakes of the Russians about his alleged death from injury.

Budanov said this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"I take it quite funny and react the same way. Fakes on that and fakes to cause some reaction in the audience. But these are half-baked fakes, let's just say. Everyone understood that everything was fine with me, well, those people who did it," Budanov said.

He noted that Russian propagandists who spread information about his death "clearly understood that fake would be debunked and they would make fools of themselves."

"But they caught on the hook such "world-famous experts" like Illia Kyva, who with foam at his mouth said that I first died, then resurrected, then fell into a coma. Well, let people play, why not," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, Budanov denied rumors about his death.

On June 20, Budanov appeared alive and unharmed at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori. Subscribers drew attention to the new image of the head of Defense Intelligence.