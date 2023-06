More than 20 settlements of the Kherson Region continue to remain flooded as a result of the Russian occupiers undermining the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.

The representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said this at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

According to him, there are still 21 settlements in the flooded zone. At the same time, 17 of them are located in the temporarily occupied part of the region.

In settlements on the right bank, 818 houses continue to be flooded.

The representative of the department added that the water level continues to fall. Over the past day, it has decreased by 17 centimeters, and since the beginning of today - by another 8 centimeters.

Currently, the water level in Kherson is at 31 centimeters.

Khorunzhyi emphasized that since June 6, more than 2,700 people and 284 animals were evacuated in the Kherson Region.

It will be recalled that on June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to its destruction. This caused an uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir downstream of the Dnieper.

As a result, more than 80 settlements of the Kherson Region were flooded, including in the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Resistance Center, about 500 residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky were killed as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

We also wrote that in one of the districts of Kherson, the duration of the curfew was changed due to the consequences of the flooding of the city.