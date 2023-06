Philip Morris To Invest USD 30 Million In Launch Of New Production In Lviv Region

Philip Morris International plans to invest more than USD 30 million to launch a new production in the Lviv Region.

This is stated in the message of Philip Morris Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Preparatory work on the future factory will begin in July 2023.

The company expects production to launch in Q1, 2024.

According to the report, the new factory will employ more than 250 people, mainly in production.

At the same time, employment will be offered firstly to employees of the Kharkiv enterprise of Philip Morris.

"We are proud to announce this new investment in Ukraine. Our new company will provide reliable supply of products and employment opportunities for Ukrainians. But this is more than just an investment in infrastructure and expanding the capabilities of our company. This is a demonstration of our commitment to Ukraine and its people. This investment is a powerful signal for other international investors - confidence in the economy of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and the future of Ukraine," said Massimo Andolina, Europe Region President of Philip Morris International.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Philip Morris International (PMI) has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994; the production of Philip Morris Ukraine PrJSC is located at a tobacco factory in the Kharkiv Region.

The company manufactures cigarettes under the names Chesterfield, Bond Street, Marlboro, L&M, Parliament and others, and implements an alternative tobacco-containing product, IQOS.