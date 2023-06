On June 19, a total of 45 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Russian occupiers on four axes.

Russian terrorists conducted another massive air and missile attack on Ukraine. Previously, 28 out of 30 Shaheds UAVs launched by the enemy were destroyed. Besides, seven S-300 missiles were used by the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Region and its surroundings - the information is currently being clarified.

During the past day, the enemy used four Kalibr cruise missiles and four Iranian attack UAVs, Shahed-136/131. All eight air targets were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out more than 45 airstrikes and carried out about 70 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, casualties among civilians were reported.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues focusing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes, and heavy fighting continues. During the past day, 45 combat clashes took place.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Budarka, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Karpovychi, Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Chuikivka, Basivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Turiya in the Sumy Region; as well as Huriyiv Kozachok, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Oliinykovo, Lyptsi, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky, and Krasny Yar in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area of Yampolivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, Spirne, and west of Dibrova in the Donetsk Region, without success. It launched an airstrike on the settlements of Yampil, Bilohorivka, Siversk, and Spirne. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Sieverne and Toretsk. Areas of the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region were shelled by the enemy.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka area. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, during the past day, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda. Near the last two, the enemy launched airstrikes. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka. It carried out an airstrike in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Zolota Nyva. It shelled the settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Levadne, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, and Mala Tokmachka districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Temyrivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Piyatykhatky, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Tomaryne, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Sofiyivka in the Kherson Region.

The AFU Air Force struck 15 airstrikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during the day.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery struck three control points, ten areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition depots, a fuel and lubricants depot, 15 artillery units in a firing position, three anti-aircraft defense facilities, and two more important objects of the occupiers.