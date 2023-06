Bankova Str. wants to force Pavelko to give his position to Andrii Shevchenko - this is the real motive for th

Bankova (Presidential Office) wants to wrest the position of president of the Ukrainian Football Association from Andrii Pavelko and replace former football player Andrii Shevchenko as the head of the organization.

This is the real purpose of Pavelko's arrest, former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk states.

"Bankova's goal is obvious: to squeeze the post of UAF president... to appoint Andriy Shevchenko to it and, just as before under Pavelko, to do politics on it and to reap loot from football corruption schemes", he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pavelko was put in prison not for corruption, but with the aim of forcing him to resign, Mosiychuk claims. He also explained that for corruption crimes restrictive measures in the form of arrest are not applied in Ukraine.

"As soon as (Pavelko, ed.) resigns from the position (president of UAF, ed.) he will be released from prison. Watch your hands!", he added.

On June 16, the Lviv court chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for Andrii Pavelko. UAF lawyers called this decision illegal. The Lviv court issued the corresponding decision, although the case was investigated exclusively in Kyiv for several years.