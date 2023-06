Vast Majority Of Ukrainians Against Oppose President Replacement After Winning War With Russia

The vast majority of Ukrainians oppose the replacement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with another one after winning the war with the Russian Federation.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The vast majority of Ukrainians (73%) support the renewal of the central power at one level or another.

The least respondents - 23% - would like to change the president after the victory.

In particular, 23% of respondents in the west and south of Ukraine, 21% − in the center and 29% − in the east of the country would like to replace the president.

The study was conducted on May 26 − June 5 using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

1,029 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed.

The poll was conducted with adults (aged 18 years and older) of Ukrainian citizens who at the time of the poll lived in Ukraine (within the limits that were controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022).

The sample did not include residents of territories that were temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022 (Crimea, Sevastopol, certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions), and the poll was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% − for indicators close to 10%, 1.5% − for indicators close to 5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Europe insists on holding elections in accordance with the current legislation and the terms prescribed there. Competitors of the current president Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov.