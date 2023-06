All Patriot air defense systems are intact; the best proof is the destruction of all enemy Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles on the approach to Kyiv on June 16.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force Command, said this on the air of the national telethon Yedyni Novyny.

"All Patriots are in working condition, working. And the best proof of that is: on June 16, Kinzhals were destroyed on the approaches to the capital, and except for Patriot, no one can do it now," Ihnat said.

He added that the enemy would continue to spread information about the destruction of these launchers because it really needs such a "victory."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 16, during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Russian occupation army allegedly destroyed five Patriot complexes during missile attacks on Kyiv.

At the same time, Ukraine received only two Patriot divisions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The division consists of a command center, a radar station, and up to eight launchers.