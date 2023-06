On June 16, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill of Ukraine On Amendments To the Customs Code Of Ukraine And Other Laws Of Ukraine On Unification With European And NATO Standards Of Procedures For Declaring Military Equipment And Other Goods.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The bill was drafted by the Ministry of Finance together with the State Customs Service to simplify the procedure for moving through the customs border of Ukraine military equipment and other goods of the armed forces going abroad for military exercises or for another temporary purpose, as well as the armed forces of the EU and NATO member states, which are sent to Ukraine with a similar purpose.

The changes to the Customs Code, in particular, provide for:

introduction into the national legislation of the appropriate form of declaration (Form 302), which is widely used in the EU and NATO member states and contains a minimum set of data for units of the AFU sent to other states under the law;

simplification of the procedure for declaring military equipment and other goods of units of the armed forces of EU and NATO member states, which are admitted to the territory of Ukraine under the procedure established by law;

exemption from obtaining state export control permits for goods of military purpose and dual use, permits required for the movement of medicinal products, including those containing narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors, products produced with the use of GMOs, exemption from passing state control of food products when military equipment and other goods are moved across the customs border of Ukraine using Form 302;

improvement of inter-departmental cooperation through the exchange of information between the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Defense, and the State Export Control during the movement of military equipment and other goods under Form 302.

The bill was developed to implement the Government's priority action plan for 2023 and will be sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration in the near future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of May, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from VAT and customs duties the importation of components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles into Ukraine during martial law.