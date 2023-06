Defense forces destroy 650 invaders, 7 tanks and 13 artillery systems over past day - AFU General Staff

As a result of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has already lost about 219,820 of its soldiers, 650 of whom were killed in the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of June 18.

Since February 24, 2022, the enemy has lost:

- personnel - 219,820 (+650);

- tanks - 3,984 (+7) units;

- armored combat vehicles - 7,729 (+23) units;

- artillery systems - 3,847 (+13) units;

- MLRS - 610 (+1) units;

- air defense systems - 364 units;

- aircraft - 314 units;

- helicopters - 304 (+2) units;

- UAVs - 3,371 (+7) units;

- cruise missiles - 1,211 units;

- ships/boats - 18 units;

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,571 (+14) units;

- special equipment - 522 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Donetsk direction.

The occupiers placed 20 combat helicopters at the Berdiansk airfield after the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.