The number of people killed as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP has increased to 16, 31 people are considered missing. This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"16 people were killed: 14 - in the Kherson Region and two - in the Mykolaiv Region. 31 people are considered missing," the ministry said.

As of June 17, 1,300 houses remain flooded. Of them, 1,274 are located in the Kherson Region and 26 in the Mykolaiv Region.

"The enemy continues to terrorize Kherson with shelling. But our people are indomitable: liquidation work continues. All services are working despite the Russian terrorist attacks," said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

He also reported that the police received more than 4,800 applications from citizens regarding property damage. 13,500 apartments and houses were inspected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, water in the cooling pond may be enough for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for several months.

The IAEA announces the detection of damage to the building of the turbine hall of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, from the outside it looks like significant damage to the windows. The IAEA cannot explain what caused it, as the damage does not correspond to previously reported incidents, the Agency's website says.