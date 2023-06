On June 17, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Huryiv Kozachok in the Bohodukhivskyi district of the Kharkiv Region, hitting a civilian car, killing four people. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed about this on his official page on Telegram.

In the post of the official, it is noted that an anti-tank guided missile hit a car that was moving in the direction of the village.

According to preliminary data, there were 4 people in the car who were killed at the scene of the tragedy.