On the night of June 17, an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and three people were hospitalized. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Facebook.

In the message of the department, it is specified that there was a methane explosion. At that time, there were 200 workers in the mine.

"Three miners were injured and are in the hospital. The others were brought to the surface, the causes of the explosion are being investigated," the Ministry of Energy said.