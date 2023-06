Vladyslav Nazarov, a representative of the South operational command, reported that the enemy had reformatted the ship group: the occupiers had taken part of the ship's crew to the base points. At the same time, the enemy deployed two surface missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo of Kalibr missiles can reach 16.

Currently, there are only seven enemy ships in the Black Sea, and one in the Azov Sea. Nazarov emphasizes that the level of the missile threat is now elevated and urges not to neglect one's own safety, and not to ignore air warning signals.