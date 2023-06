British military intelligence suggests that the Russian army has temporarily gained air superiority in the south, as additional attack helicopters have been flown there with the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive. This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on the Russian-Ukrainian war for June 17.

Intelligence analysts note that with the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, the Russian Federation sent additional attack helicopters there. In particular, available satellite images testifying to the location of more than 20 additional Russian attack helicopters at the Berdiansk airport.

"In the constant competition between aviation and the means of countering it, Russia probably gained a temporary advantage in the south of Ukraine, in particular thanks to attack helicopters that can use longer-range missiles against ground targets," the review notes.