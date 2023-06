Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylov, in a comment on the Ministry of Defense page on Telegram, noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine need long-range, high-precision weapons to achieve victory over the Russian invaders.

"All our military plans are implemented according to estimates. The main thing in modern war is to have the environment to know the position of the enemy, as well as to be able to deliver high-precision strikes at long distances. That is, to have weapons that can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 200 km," said the Deputy Minister.

He also added that Ukraine is on the way to receiving aircraft that will primarily defend our skies from Russian ballistic and other missiles, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"More than a year of war has passed and we are confident that we will defeat the Russian invaders, together with our partners who provide us with everything we need," concluded Volodymyr Havrylov.