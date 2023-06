On June 16, 2023, the Vienna Higher Regional Court decided to review the extradition case of Dmytro Firtash and return the case for consideration in the court of first instance. Thus, the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Cases will re-examine the issue of admissibility of extradition, taking into account new evidence and facts provided by the parties in the case.

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by the press service of the Group DF company.

"We have been demanding this fair decision since June 2019. Dmytro Firtash is grateful to the independent Austrian judicial system for the objective consideration of the case and, quite logically, for ordering a retrial based on new facts and evidence presented to the court. During protracted legal proceedings Dmytro Firtash and his family found themselves in a very difficult situation. However, I want to emphasize that he never doubted the objectivity and independence of the Austrian justice system," Firtash's lawyer Dieter Bohmdorfer commented on the court's decision.

The press service of the Group DF and lawyers do not comment on the details of the legal battles and the arguments that convinced the Austrian court to make this decision, but they call it expected and absolutely fair.

Thus, the Decision of the District Court of Vienna of February 2017 (on the extradition of Dmytro Firtash - ed.) is annulled.

Now, the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Cases will re-examine the question of admissibility of extradition on the basis of new evidence.

"For us, this is the expected decision, which we have been seeking since June 2019. We believe in the fairness of the European justice system and count on an objective consideration of the case," emphasizes Dmytro Firtash's defense.

As reported, on August 29, 2015, the Vienna Regional Court refused the Spanish authorities to extradite businessman Dmytro Firtash.

The judge explained his decision by concluding that the extradition request was politically motivated.

On February 21, 2017, the Vienna Higher Regional Court ruled Firtash's extradition to the United States admissible, upholding the appeal of the Austrian prosecutor's office, overturning the decision of the court of first instance.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Austria agreed with the assessment of the Vienna Higher Regional Court that political motives in the issuance of the arrest warrant were not proven.

At the same time, in June 2019, Firtash filed a petition to review the extradition procedure and submitted numerous new documents, including written witness statements.