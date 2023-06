Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman commented on the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes, who earlier today called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "disgrace to the Jewish people."

The Chief Rabbi of Ukraine said this in a comment to UNIAN.

"I can personally say that I am proud of President Zelenskyy that he did not run away and is doing everything to help the Ukrainian people. And not just me. I think the whole world is proud of him," said Moshe Reuven Asman.

On Friday, June 16, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian dictator Putin said that his allegedly numerous Jewish friends allegedly told him that Zelenskyy was a "disgrace to the Jewish people."

Recall that these are not the first such statements by the Russian leadership to Zelenskyy and the Jewish people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, commenting on Zelenskyy’s Jewish roots, that "Jews are the most ardent anti-Semites."